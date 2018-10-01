Kevin Aguilar Is Never Comfortable

Four months later, “The Angel of Death” made his sophomore appearance in the Octagon, getting the best of underrated Peruvian featherweight Enrique Barzola, who entered on a four-fight winning streak.

After years of wondering if his time was ever going to come, Aguilar is now established as a full-time member of the UFC featherweight division, but don’t think for a minute that he’s gotten complacent or experienced a change in mindset now that he’s won a couple fights in the UFC.

“Honestly, for me, I’m never comfortable with it,” he said, who makes his third foray into the Octagon this weekend in Greenville, South Carolina against fellow Contender Series alum Dan Ige. “I’m always going to be hungry and chasing it. I’m not comfortable right now. I want to have more fights.

“I’m winding down to the end of my contract — I want to renegotiate after I go in there and beat Dan Ige and I want to keep going. I don’t want to stop. I’m getting fights consistently and that’s how I want to keep it, but that’s just me.”

It’s a mindset and approach forged by a desire to be the greatest fighter in the sport and fueled by a history of defying the odds.

“I’m in it to be the best in the world — that was my mindset from Day One and it’s my mindset now,” said Aguilar, who can push his winning streak to double digits with a victory on Saturday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. “I want to be the greatest fighter ever.

“If you’re jumping into MMA thinking, ‘I’m going to give it a shot,’ that’s the wrong mindset. You have to want to get punched in the face, kicked, choked, beat up, exhausted; you have to want all that and that’s what I want every day.

“All these guys that stand in front of me, they think they’re better than me,” he added. “They’re highly ranked and they think they’re going to win; I’m always the underdog too. Even as the champion back in LFA, I was always the underdog — against Thanh Le, against Damon Jackson, against Justin Rader — and I came out on top every time.”