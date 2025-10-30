Ketlen Vieira Is Ready To Claim Her Title Shot

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

While she may have come away from her first fight with Harrison with a loss, Vieira now has 15 valuable minutes of fight time with Harrison. And, when asked about a possible rematch some way down the line, Vieira said that fine margins proved the difference in their first meeting, and that things would go differently if they do battle again with championship gold on the line.

"I think that I come out with an advantage if I have a rematch against Kayla," she said.

"Because, if you think about it, everybody just kind of painted that picture of her as just this world-beater that gets all she wants against everybody.

"But, if you look at it percentage-wise, if you look at her takedown attempts, basically she got like two takedowns on me, and I was able to stuff most of them. So I was able to actually stifle that style for the most part.

"We have a saying in Brazil that relates to soccer, 'If you don't make it, you take it,' which is like, 'If you don't score a goal, they're going to score on you.' And basically, that's what happened in that fight. Those two takedowns were in two mistakes, and it ended up happening to me."

But Vieira knows that, before any possibility of a rematch with Harrison can become reality, she will have to continue adding wins to her record, including on Saturday night against Dumont.

And, as she mentally prepares herself for the battle ahead, Vieira said she uses visualization to map out all the different scenarios that could take her to victory.