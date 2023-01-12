Ketlen Vieira | Maturing By Force

Ketlen Vieira attempts to secure a rear choke submission against Holly Holm in a bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

“I had been talking to my master (Dedé Pederneiras) about this,” she tells UFC.com “I believe very much in God's plans, that things happen in His time and not in mine. I entered the UFC with only two years of MMA and was thrown in the lions' den, maturing by force. However, I believe that today I am living a better moment and I am much more experienced, not only in the Octagon, but in life, as well. It is a set of things. Now I'll have a big test and if I pass, I'll think about the next step.”

Her winning ways resumed against Sijara Eubanks, and a loss on the scorecards to Yana Kunitskaya raised more eyebrows about the judging than it did about Vieira’s skill set. In fact, her two most recent appearances—and wins—were both in main events over former champions: Miesha Tate and Holly Holm.

Armed with those notable victories, a No. 2 ranking and a renewed confidence, Vieira found her way back to knocking on the door of a title shot where her compatriot still reigns supreme.