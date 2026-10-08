Ketlen Souza | Ready To Make The Jump

Seven fights into her UFC career, Ketlen Souza is starting to hit her stride.
The former Invicta FC flyweight champion arrived in the UFC in 2023 and immediately fell to a defeat. But since dropping down to strawweight, the Brazilian has gradually found her feet on the sport’s biggest stage and is now ready to take the next step in her career.
“For sure, I felt iffy a little bit, just trying to get my bearings when I started here,” she admitted. “But this has helped me get acclimated and get ready and be used to being in this organization, be a part of it.”
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Souza will take on ranked opposition when she faces off against Mexico’s Loopy Godinez at UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Duncan on October 10 at Meta APEX, and she’s excited for the opportunity to fight her way into the division’s top tier.
“I’m very happy to be here for my third fight this year,” she said. “I can't wait for Saturday, and I'm anxious to see what the result’s going to be.”
Souza’s prior two fights in 2026 both ended in victory. In February, she outpointed Bruna Brasil over three rounds, then she returned in June to knock out Ariane Carnelossi with a spectacular head kick in the first round to kick her career into overdrive.
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Now the 31-year-old from Manaus is ready to take things to a new level with her third fight in nine months as she continues to play out the plans she has already made for herself in 2026.
“I'm feeling great about it, because this was all kind of written and planned for me,” she explained. “I had it all thought out. So, getting that third fight this year, so I can get into the rankings and next year be in the top five and, God willing, fight for that belt.”
Before her two wins earlier this year, Souza had hit a rough patch of form. Split-decision defeats to Angela Hill and Piera Rodriguez saw her fall to back-to-back losses. But a change of gym and a tighter focus on her strengths saw her form turn around.
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“So, the adjustment was going from one gym to another,” she explained. “I was in a gym that was very jiu-jitsu focused. It was something that I needed to change. So I went to another one. We call it a little church because everybody's just kind of crazy out there. A little cult in a little space. It's also in the eastern side of Manila Street. There's where I'm from, and we all go together, and the boys there are all focused on winning, and that's the main thing. So this has changed the mindset, and that's the only adjustment I’ve made.”
The change was there for all to see as she bounced back with a hard-earned win over Brasil, then a knockout of Carnelossi, who had previously defeated her back in 2019 on the Brazilian regional scene.
Now boosted by those two performances, Souza is looking ahead and sees victory over Godinez as her gateway to the division’s elite. The uptick in competition requires an uptick in performance, and she said she’s ready to raise her game to her competition to prove that she belongs.
“What really excites me about this fight is this is a girl that comes from grappling, which is something that I’d had difficulty with in the past,” she explained. “You’re going to see a different Ketlen. Someone has a different view and a different vision of fighting right now, and a different reaction to it. So you can bet on it’s going to be a knockout in the second round, or you can bet on it – it’s going to be a knockout in the second round.”
It feels like a watershed moment for Souza, who feels like she’s ready to make that jump and establish herself as a bona fide contender at 115 pounds.
“For sure, I do feel that this is the most important fight of my career because she's in the rankings, and my plan was to finish the year in the rankings.”
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And Souza says she has the perfect way to introduce herself to the UFC’s top 15…
“Knock out in the second round!”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Duncan, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 10, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.