Ketlen Souza | Ready To Make The Jump

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“I'm feeling great about it, because this was all kind of written and planned for me,” she explained. “I had it all thought out. So, getting that third fight this year, so I can get into the rankings and next year be in the top five and, God willing, fight for that belt.”

Before her two wins earlier this year, Souza had hit a rough patch of form. Split-decision defeats to Angela Hill and Piera Rodriguez saw her fall to back-to-back losses. But a change of gym and a tighter focus on her strengths saw her form turn around.

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“So, the adjustment was going from one gym to another,” she explained. “I was in a gym that was very jiu-jitsu focused. It was something that I needed to change. So I went to another one. We call it a little church because everybody's just kind of crazy out there. A little cult in a little space. It's also in the eastern side of Manila Street. There's where I'm from, and we all go together, and the boys there are all focused on winning, and that's the main thing. So this has changed the mindset, and that's the only adjustment I’ve made.”

The change was there for all to see as she bounced back with a hard-earned win over Brasil, then a knockout of Carnelossi, who had previously defeated her back in 2019 on the Brazilian regional scene.