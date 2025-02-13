Ketlen Souza: The 'Hothead' With The Hot Hand

Souza is in Las Vegas this week to take on her most significant UFC test to date as she faces No. 13-ranked Angela "Overkill" Hill in a matchup that could springboard her into the strawweight rankings.

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Souza captured the vacant Invicta FC women's flyweight title back in January 2023 and received a call-up to the UFC shortly after. But, despite heading into the Octagon riding a five-fight win streak, Souza's first UFC bout ended in defeat when she was kneebarred by Karine Silva in the first round.

After that loss, Souza regrouped and, 10 months later, bounced back with a unanimous decision victory over Marnic Mann to claim her first UFC win. Then, last September, she submitted Jazmin Jauregui via first-round rear-naked choke to claim back-to-back wins in the Octagon and bank a Performance of the Night bonus in the process.