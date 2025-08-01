Ketlen Souza Eyes Redemption, And A Future Rematch

Ketlen Souza is on a comeback mission as she looks to put her UFC record into positive figures once again.
After losing her Octagon debut to Karine Silva back in the summer of 2023, Souza looked to be on an upward trajectory when she claimed back-to-back victories against Marnic Mann and Yazmin Jauregui, with the latter – a first-round submission win – earning her a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.
Those victories earned her a shot against one of the founding members of the 115-pound division as she faced Angela Hill at the UFC APEX in February. But, despite a spirited performance in a closely contested bout, Souza lost out via split decision.
“I did score the first round to her, but I scored rounds two and three for me. It was a very, very even fight,” she admitted.
“I’m gonna say what I was missing, for me, was the volume striking. I believe that I had the most significant strikes, but she had more volume.
“When she got me down, she did basically nothing on the ground. When I was able to take her down, I think it was more impressive and it was more significant. I even kind of called her (back) up because that's what I really like to be (doing) – striking.”
That defeat lit a fire inside Souza that she has already put to good use ahead of her upcoming bout with Piera Rodriguez on Saturday night, and the 29-year-old from Manaus said she’s returning more dangerous than ever.
“I train harder. I look at the mistakes and try to fix them,” she said.
“And I think that people shouldn't (so much) fear me when I'm coming off of consecutive wins, but actually (they should fear me) after a loss, because I just redo myself and I remake myself as a fighter.”
It means that Souza is ready to bring the fight to Rodriguez this weekend in a fight where she sees herself with the striking advantage. But she’s made sure that her defensive wrestling and grappling are both on point for this fight.
“She's a girl that comes from grappling, so that's one of the things I've been working on, especially in the takedown defense” she said.
“She shoots really well. She’s actually able to take people down – every single one for five fights. But I want to be in there striking – I think that's where I see an advantage.
“So, I'm going to try to make it sour for her to try to take me down. I do believe that she doesn't have as much volume when she's striking and standing, so I want to keep it (standing) and that's my game, that's my forté. If we keep this thing standing, it'll be better for me.”
For Souza, victory will not only put her back in the win column. It will also open up the potential to one-day avenge her loss to Hill. For the fighter known as “Esquentadinha,” that opportunity can’t come quickly enough.
“I do want her to win her next fight, just like I'm gonna win this fight,” she stated.
“I'm gonna call her out, because I do believe that there’s a second chance to fight her again.“
And with the Octagon set to return to Rio de Janeiro on October 11, there could even be a chance for Souza to make swift turnaround to fight on home soil.
“The plan on Saturday, God willing, is I come out with a win, and with a bonus, as well,” she said.
“And I would really love to fight, and have the opportunity to fight in Rio, if (UFC CEO) Dana (White) would give me the chance.
“I’d love to also come out actually unscathed, with no injuries or anything. So I would like to be able to do everything in my power to be in Rio in October.”
