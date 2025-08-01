Ketlen Souza Eyes Redemption, And A Future Rematch

“I did score the first round to her, but I scored rounds two and three for me. It was a very, very even fight,” she admitted.

“I’m gonna say what I was missing, for me, was the volume striking. I believe that I had the most significant strikes, but she had more volume.

“When she got me down, she did basically nothing on the ground. When I was able to take her down, I think it was more impressive and it was more significant. I even kind of called her (back) up because that's what I really like to be (doing) – striking.”

That defeat lit a fire inside Souza that she has already put to good use ahead of her upcoming bout with Piera Rodriguez on Saturday night, and the 29-year-old from Manaus said she’s returning more dangerous than ever.