Kenney Fills In To Face Borg In Philadelphia

Kenney will now begin his quest for UFC gold against former flyweight title challenger Borg this weekend
By Thomas Gerbasi • Mar. 25, 2019

A two-fight veteran of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series, Casey Kenney will make his Octagon debut this Saturday in Philadelphia as he replaces Kyler Phillips against Ray Borg in a UFC Fight Night on ESPN  bout at bantamweight.

Fresh off a 98-second knockout of Vince Cachero on March 22 that made him a two-division champion in the LFA promotion, Kenney will now begin his quest for UFC gold against former flyweight title challenger Borg this weekend. 
 

