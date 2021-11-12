Kennedy Nzechukwu Wants To Build His Legacy

In both his bout against Carlos Ulberg and his fight with Danilo Marques, Nzechukwu appeared to be pushed to his limits. But Nzechukwu’s confidence never wavered as he continued to implement his pressure-filled game plan until he was able to break his opponents.

Nzechukwu earned a Fight of the Night bonus for his stunning knockout of Ulberg and a Performance of the night bonus for his comeback TKO win over Marques leaving quite the impression on many with his incredible displays of heart and toughness.

While the 29-year-old from Nigeria appreciates the accolades and is happy that he’s being lauded for his determination, he isn’t happy with the way he’s fought so far.