Kennedy Nzechukwu Levelling Up with Added Experience

A two-time competitor on Dana White’s Contender Series and member of the Class of ’18, the Nigerian-born light heavyweight reached the biggest stage in the sport as a bundle of raw skill with obvious natural gifts and the potential to one day develop into a threat in the 205-pound weight class. Now, as he readies to meet Dustin Jacoby on Saturday’s main card in Nashville, the 31-year-old Fortis MMA representative is on the brink of breaking into the Top 15, and points to a familiar element as the key to his recent success and rise through the ranks.

“I always knew I was gonna be a great fighter, no doubt about it, but you need experience,” said Nzechukwu, who walked into the Dallas gym without any martial arts training and has only been fighting as a professional for a little more than seven years. “Without experience, you can’t accomplish anything.

Preview Every Fight On This Weekend's UFC Nashville Card

“I always knew I would get there, I just needed the experience,” he said, reiterating his point. “This is the fight game; it’s not like basketball or soccer — the margin of error is incredibly small and you have to be very critical and confident when you walk into that cage as you look to impose your will on your opponent, because he’s coming to feed his family, too.”