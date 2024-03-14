Kennedy Nzechukwu Has A New Sense Of Urgency

“It just put more urgency on my career,” Nzechukwu said. “To take it more seriously and grab the victory every time I go in there.”

Nzechukwu knows that there is plenty more to learn on the job, but losing in the process will never be in the plan. Sure, stacking up fights and fighting high-level opposition presents risks, but when Nzechukwu reflects on how far he’s come since he made his pro debut in 2016, he can’t even recognize that fighter, and he’s expecting to beat whatever man stands across from him.

Fighters on the Rise | UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura

This weekend, at UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura, Nzechukwu will fight Ovince Saint Preux, who is on the opposite end of the experience spectrum. OSP had already been in the UFC for over three years before Nzechukwu fought professionally for the first time, and he’s done just about it all at 205 pounds.

Nzechukwu admits that fighting OSP was never on his to-do list, but he has plenty of respect for him and knew that it was always a possibility, considering they both call the light heavyweight division home.