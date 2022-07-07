Kennedy Nzechukwu Feels The Pieces Coming Together

He was an undefeated prospect with a unique body type and skill set at light heavyweight.

Equipped with plenty of raw talent, Nzechukwu has delivered mixed results in his UFC career thus far. And even though he hasn’t maintained the perfect record that he had when he entered the UFC he feels like the wins and losses along the way have helped him become the best version of the “African Savage” yet.

Thursday, the 30-year-old stepped into the UFC APEX with six UFC fights under his belt and feels like he has quite literally grown up as a man and mixed martial artist inside the Octagon.

It’s a fact that Nzechukwu is proud of, and he’s confident those experiences have helped him create the foundation for what’s next.

“My mindset heading into this fight is a healthy one. I’m focused with more of a vet-like mindset and I feel like I’ve captured all the experiences necessary to perform at a high level,” Nzechukwu told UFC.com. “I’ve always been a slow learner, but I’ve always put the time in. I always reach that level of success and once I reach that level, I feel unstoppable.”