Kennedy Nzechukwu Eyeing A Finish In “Brilliant Fashion”

That wouldn’t be anything new for the heavyweight, who earned back-to-back first-round finishes in last two fights after making the move from light heavyweight last October. After picking up a win in his heavyweight debut against Chris Barnett at UFC 308, Nzechukwu went on to compete less than two months later, when he stopped Lukasz Brzeski at the end of the first round. It is safe to say the move has been more than beneficial for “African Savage.”

“The move up to heavyweight has been awesome, especially on my body,” Nzechukwusaid. “I've been able to have time to heal and also to focus on my skill set instead of the weight cut, because the weight cut consumed a lot of my time when I was a light heavyweight. I was so focused on the weight cut that I had no time to focus on the skill set, so now I get to dial in, focus on my striking, my kickboxing, my jiu-jitsu, my wrestling, and also just my mental part of the game.”

WATCH: Kennedy Nzechukwu's Fight Week Interview

Heading into his last fight, Nzechukwu talked a lot about how he wanted to showcase his striking in that bout. He believed during his time at light heavyweight that people weren’t able to see the full Kennedy and all of the skills that he possessed. Now, after yet another impressive finish, Nzechukwu is focusing on making sure all aspects of his game are aligned.

“I've been able to work with different disciplines and different coaches of different disciplines, especially boxing,” Nzechukwu said. “I've been able to separate my boxing training from my jiu-jitsu training. Too often, we tend to merge all three together every single time, and you don't really have time to focus on one discipline. So now I get to focus on each one and then merge them together by myself with my own timing. Everything's been working perfectly and I'm grateful.”