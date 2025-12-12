Kennedy Nzechukwu | Balancing Faith And Fighting

Nzechukwu arrived in Las Vegas for UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Kape fight week looking chilled, relaxed, and ready for his next assignment. And the 20-fight veteran said he’s just excited to get back into the Octagon and showcase the latest version of himself as he continues his development in the heavyweight division.

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

“I know I haven't fought as much as I wanted to this year, but I feel good, I feel great, and I can't wait to perform,” he told UFC.com this week.

“I just want to see the things I've worked on and see how it manifests in the cage. So I'm just happy to perform and do what I love doing.”