Kennedy Nzechukwu | Balancing Faith And Fighting

Kennedy Nzechukwu may have taken his first defeat as a UFC heavyweight last time out, but if you listened to him speak, you wouldn’t know it.
Nzechukwu arrived in Las Vegas for UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Kape fight week looking chilled, relaxed, and ready for his next assignment. And the 20-fight veteran said he’s just excited to get back into the Octagon and showcase the latest version of himself as he continues his development in the heavyweight division.
Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview
“I know I haven't fought as much as I wanted to this year, but I feel good, I feel great, and I can't wait to perform,” he told UFC.com this week.
“I just want to see the things I've worked on and see how it manifests in the cage. So I'm just happy to perform and do what I love doing.”
Nzechukwu returns to action five months on from his last outing, where he was caught by one of Valter Walker’s notorious heel hook submissions.
It was a frustrating loss, Nzechuwku has quickly addressed it, and used that disappointment to help tighten up that aspect of his game ahead of his matchup with former Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion Marcus Buchecha on Saturday night.
MORE FIGHT NIGHT: Journey To Main Event | Megan Olivi Chats With Royval | Kape Interview | King Green: One Of One | Undeniable Gillian Robertson | Exciting Charriere
“The last one didn't go my way. I obviously know how to defend those things, but these things happen for a reason,” he said.
“So I've been addressing that, and knowing that this guy I’m fighting, he is a 16-time jiu-jitsu champion, I now actually feel my jiu-jitsu is better. My MMA jiu-jitsu is better. So I'm not really scared of anything he pulls. I feel like I'm better, MMA-wise, and my MMA jiu-jitsu, I feel like it cancels out his jiu-jitsu, and I'm gonna keep it on the feet.”
Saturday night’s bout with Buchecha will be Nzechukwu’s fourth outing at heavyweight since he took the decision to move up from 205 pounds in 2024. The switch brought immediate success, with back-to-back first-round TKOs of Chris Barnett and Lukasz Brzeski before his quickfire submission loss to Walker in July.
More than a year on from making the jump up to heavyweight, Nzechukwu said he’s happy with how things have gone, and he feels like he has access to his full range of abilities now that he doesn’t have to concern himself with a cut to 205.
Blockbuster Card Kicks Off UFC & Paramount+ Era January 24
“It's been good,” he said.
“(I’m) maximizing my potential, putting on a little bit more muscle, just to be able to deal with the weight disparity from light heavyweight to heavyweight. And I just feel better here. I feel healthier. I feel stronger here. And I just can't wait to see how I perform on Saturday night.”
When he’s not training or competing, Nzechukwu spends his time giving back to others as a minister at Winners Assembly church in South Dallas.
It’s a stark contrast from life in the Octagon, but Nzechukwu wouldn’t have it any other way, and being able to switch between the two very different roles is what helps give him his energy and composure, both inside and outside the fighting arena.
View Nzechukwu's Athlete Profile
“With me being a minister at church and also helping the youth in my community, it helps me a lot, because that's my passion,” he explained.
“Helping uplift my community and the people, individuals in my community, is something I thrive on.
“I’m always gonna lock in, and when I'm in MMA mode, I'm locking in MMA mode, but I just feel happy to be part of everything I'm encountering. So thank God, and to God,be the glory, with everything I'm being part of.
“And I just can't wait for Saturday night. Right now, my mind is fixated on Saturday night, and I can't wait to showcase the skills I've acquired over that short amount of time from my last loss until now.”
Nzechuwku carries an air of calmness and serenity about him, but in the white-hot heat of the Octagon, he has proved his ability as a finisher of fights. Eleven of his 14 career wins have come inside the distance, with 10 of them coming via knockout, and he sees another finish being added to his record on Saturday night.
“I just don't see no threat from him,” he said.
“His jiu-jitsu is just not that good. I feel like it's not that good. I know everyone's gonna think I'm crazy, but I just feel like I'm better. We're not really grappling there with jiu-jitsu – we're actually throwing punches, too. So I feel like I'm better.
“Striking-wise, jiu-jitsu-wise, cardio-wise, strength-wise, I feel like I'm better, and I just want to get him out of there in the first round.”
For Nzechukwu, Saturday night offers the chance to show his continued growth as a mixed martial artist as he tests his improving skills against one of MMA’s most decorated grapplers.
“I’m learning more about myself. I'm growing as far as my intellect when it comes to MMA, and I'm putting the pieces together slowly,” he explained.
“And I'm just grateful for life in general. I'm grateful for where God has put me, and the position he's put me in – not just for me, but to help my community and to give back to the kids and youth I'm also helping. So I'm just ready – ready to grow, man, I'm ready to roll. I'm thriving right now, I'm good, and I'm feeling great.”
And with Nzechuwku seemingly in a great place, mentally, physically and spiritually, all the pieces seem to be in place for the “African Savage” to deliver a big performance on Saturday night.
“My goal is to finish in the first round – that's my goal,” he stated.
“I need to finish in the first round to know that I have it, because this, in my mind, I've pictured it, and I know it’s gonna end in the first.”
And if he gets the win he’s chasing, his attention will turn back to his other passion – serving his community – as the holiday season approaches.
“Holidays? Church, man. Church,” he said.
“There's so much going on, especially when it comes to just this part of town I live in, and there's so many people being ignored. And when it comes to the homeless and coming from the youth into the teens, I just need to give back.
“There's so much work to be done. No time to slack or no time to just celebrate. We celebrate the victory, dive right back into church, and keep praying and keep motivating.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC fight Night: Royval vs Kape, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 13, 2025. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, followed by the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT.