Ken Glenn Is Ready To Put On A Showcase

Four days over a month later, guess who’s back at Fury FC.

“I was just happy we got a fight,” Glenn said. “I know it’s a couple in a row, but I told my training partner for the next three months I just got to be the black Wolverine and heal up.”

The loss in front of Dana may have discouraged many fighters. It may have even discouraged Glenn at an earlier point in his career. As of right now it’s all about accomplishing as much as he can, while he can.

“I’m 35,” Glenn said. “I’ve come across a lot of people younger than me and I tell them all the time don’t be in a rush to get where you’ll eventually be. For me, as long as I can look back when I’m 40 or 42 and I can say, ‘Hey, I did everything in my power to maximize my potential; I left nothing behind or to chance, and I didn’t cut any corners,’ that’s all I want to do, and if by doing that it leads me to the UFC, that’s great. If not, it won’t be because of a lack of effort.”

Never one to talk trash or amp himself up for a fight, Glenn is never mentally fatigued following fights, win or lose. Never one to take too much damage in his fights, Glenn is never physically worn down following his fights, either.