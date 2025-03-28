Kelvin Gastelum: The Middleweight Mission Begins Anew

One of the most competitive and gritty championship battles in recent memory, the back-and-forth scrap was immediately recognized as an instant classic and will now take its place alongside other historic contests in UFC history.

“I don’t know why they’re inducting that fight into the Hall of Fame (already),” Gastelum said with a laugh and a smile on Thursday morning, discussing the honor just a few days ahead of his main card matchup with Joe Pyfer at Arena CDMX in Mexico City. “I feel like I need to be 50 years old for this to happen. I’m still active in the UFC, man! This is old man stuff!

“I’m happy,” he added, setting aside his surprise and opening up about the honor, and the complicated feelings he has about his April 2019 clash with “The Last Stylebender” in Atlanta. “This is just another milestone in my career that I’ve achieved.

“It’s hard to get recognized for a fight, let alone get inducted into the Hall of Fame, so I’m pretty proud of it, but, at the same time, I didn’t win that fight. I don’t have gold around my waist; I’m still searching for it.”