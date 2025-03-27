Kelvin Gastelum Talks About Hall Of Fame Induction

Gastelum still says he “can’t put it into words” and feels like it won’t really sink in until he gets the gold jacket during the induction ceremony in June. Part of that is the surreal nature of the honor, and part of it is his focus mainly going toward his upcoming fight with Joe Pyfer on March 29 in Mexico City.

The 33-year-old joked that he feels too young to get such an honor, but he knows how special the moment is, as well. Although he remains motivated to work his way back into the title picture at 185 pounds, he appreciates finding his place in the history books.

“I don't even know if it's real yet,” he said. “When you start this, you don't really ever think about getting inducted in the Hall of Fame. It makes me feel old, really. This is the stuff that old men do, getting inducted in the Hall of Fame. I've still got miles on the tread to shave down. I still feel like I've got a lot more to prove.”