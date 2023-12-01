A New Era Of Kelvin Gastelum

After picking up a first-round knockout victory over Bisping in 2017, and earning Fight of the Night honors against Jacare Souza six months later, Gastelum got the opportunity to challenge Israel Adesanya for the interim middleweight strap at UFC 236. In an epic, back-and-forth clash with one of the division’s best, Gastelum fell just short in attaining his ultimate goal: winning a UFC title.

MORE UFC AUSTIN: Fight By Fight Preview | Reasons To Watch | Fighters On The Rise

Despite showcasing one of the most memorable performances in UFC’s 30-year history, the loss to Adesanya kicked off a series of defeats that pushed Gastelum further and further from the title picture. Gastelum suffered four defeats in his next five fights. While three of Gastelum’s losses came against either a former champion or former title challenger – Robert Whittaker, Darren Till and Jared Cannonier – something needed to change.

Having picked up a few injuries that required surgery, Gastelum removed himself from competition for nearly two years, from August 2021 to April 2023. During that time, Gastelum got as close to injury-free as a professional fighter can, and reentered the middleweight division with those setbacks in the rear-view mirror.