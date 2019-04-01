Kelvin Gastelum: The Middleweight Edition

TUF 17 Finale

WSD3 Uriah Hall

Built like a Mack truck instead of the Little Engine That Could, The Ultimate Fighter season 17 finalist Kelvin Gastelum nonetheless snuck up on people on his way to the finals in Las Vegas on April 13, 2013, beating four consecutive opponents on the reality show despite having only five previous pro fights.

“I think people counted me out in every fight, and I didn’t have an easy fight,” said Gastelum of his run through the field. “I didn’t have an easy road to the finale at all and I had to fight some of the best guys in the tournament. But I proved to myself and to the world that I belong in the finale.”

Defeating Kito Andrews, Bubba McDaniel, Collin Hart and Josh Samman on the show should have been enough warning that Gastelum was a serious threat, but he was still an underdog when he was tasked to face dynamic knockout artist Uriah Hall. Those oddsmakers were fooled once again by the Arizonan, who pounded out a three-round decision win over “Prime Time” to win the TUF 17 crown. Kelvin Gastelum wouldn’t be overlooked anymore.