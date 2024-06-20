Kelvin Gastelum: ‘I’m Still Here’

One thing continues to elude him, however: a UFC title.

“(That) is the only reason why I'm doing this still,” Gastelum said during his interview with UFC.com. “This is a very hard sport, and it doesn't get any easier with age.”

I can’t help but push back a little bit on the age comment.

Order UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2

You’re only 32, I say, one of the fighters who falls into the “sneaky young” category, which gets a laugh out of the Yuma, Arizona native.

“I've done so much in my career,” he said. “I've done a lot of things. A lot of the things that I wanted to do before I even started fighting. I've done them except win UFC gold, and that's why we're still here.”