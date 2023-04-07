Kelvin Gastelum Has All The Pieces

“I do. I definitely feel the wear and tear over the last decade.”

Gastelum has had his share of battles in the Octagon since he debuted against Uriah Hall nearly ten years to the day on April 13, 2013, but the point is, after 20 UFC bouts and all the ups, downs and sideways that come with them, we might not have seen his best yet. And he knows it.

“I do,” said the Arizonan, who faces Chris Curtis at UFC 287 this weekend in Miami. “I'm still young enough to make another run, and now combine it with all the experience and knowledge that I have, and the mission for gold hasn't changed. And I feel like now my chances are even better because I know what it takes.”

He does. In fact, he was one round away from becoming the interim UFC middleweight champion in 2019 when he faced off with Israel Adesanya at UFC 236 in Atlanta. But with the fight deadlocked heading into the fifth round, Adesanya stepped up with a ferocious blitz that earned him the round and the fight. “The Last Stylebender” went on to take the undisputed crown and successfully defend it five times. Gastelum has gone 1-4 in his last five, but that doesn’t mean he can’t embrace being one-half of one of the best middleweight title fights in UFC history.