Kelvin Gastelum Is Fighting For More Than Just A Win

“I really enjoy the process, that hasn’t been the case in the past,” Gastelum told UFC.com ahead of his UFC Fight Island bout seven months ago. “I hadn’t been enjoying the process, enjoying putting myself through these miserable workouts, but that wasn’t the case for this fight camp. I’m battling my own demons every single day and conquering those demons.”

MORE UFC 258: Watch The Full Episode Of UFC 258 Countdown | UFC 258 Embedded Episode Four | Preview The Entire Event Fight By Fight | Bonus Résumé: Gilbert Burns | Kamaru Usman: Journey to Champion

An overt demon of Gastelum has been weight management, but an even bigger hurdle, shrouded from view, has been the mental battles Gastelum has had to overcome.

Facing three consecutive losses against high caliber opponents is never easy but choosing to relentlessly continue on his quest for gold has proven conceivably more difficult. Gastelum said that while the last 22 months have “messed with him a lot,” he’s now arrived at a mental space that allows him to authentically enjoy his advancing journey as a professional fighter.