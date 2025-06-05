Kelvin Gastelum | Bringing A Different Punch

I just think he hasn't fought the level of opponents that I have,” Gastelum said. “Even when he fought Jack Hermansson, he isn't the most polished striker; great athlete, great fighter, not the most polished striker and he lost to Jack and fairly enough, I did too. We were able to see a lot of holes in that fight, and I think once he reaches that upper echelon, top 15, top ten, even the top five guys, it's just a whole different kind of fight, a whole different kind of pressure and a whole different kind of punch that you'll feel, and I think he's going to feel that. It's just going to be not even close to anything he's ever faced before.”

Just weeks after his fight in Newark, Gastelum will make the journey to Las Vegas to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame for his fight against in Adesanya back in 2019. It’s an epic fight and getting its rightful place in the Hall of Fame, but for Gastelum it doesn’t feel like it should be happening to him.

“I don't think it really has sunk in,” Gastelum said. “It's just something that's happened. In my eyes, it's just like, this is something that's supposed to be happening to old people. I don't feel old, and it just feels should happen to old, retired men and I'm far from that. I'm still here. I still want to prove a point and I'm still searching for that gold.”