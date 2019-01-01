Gastelum Believes Adesanya Fight Helped Him "Level Up"

Getting to a new level is always Gastelum’s goal. In order to be able to put that gained knowledge and experience to use he needed to step away from training and let his body recover.

“I took some time off after the fight just to focus on recovery and my health,” Gastelum said. “I took a good little beating in that last fight so I took myself completely away from training for about two months and just let my body heal. I didn’t want to come in here [Kings MMA] and not be 100 percent when I should be. I take it real serious.”

Gastelum recalls a conversation about the importance of letting your body heal up with close friend and UFC featherweight Yair Rodriguez. It was after Rodriguez’s intense battle with “The Korean Zombie” last November, which ended in Rodriguez knocking out Chan Sung Jung in the closing seconds of the fight with an insane elbow.

Rodriguez absorbed a ton of damage in that fight, including a broken nose. He told Gastelum that after a fight like that he just needed to take time for himself to get all the way back to 100 percent, both mentally and physically, before stepping back in the gym.

Gastelum took that suggestion to heart after his brawl with Adesanya.

“As athletes, we have to take care of ourselves, obviously,” Gastelum said. “But that’s a real big eye-opener once you go through something traumatic like that. I had that thought like, ‘I really should get down to taking better care of my body.’ It was something that I had focused on for a while and something that I’m still focusing on is recoding and getting my health back and getting in shape.”