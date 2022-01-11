Kelleher "Better Be" Watching Saidyokub Kakhramonov

The UFC bantamweight had just picked up his first Octagon win over Trevin Jones last August, a victory that followed a whirlwind series of events that included his car getting stolen in California, a trip back home to see family in Uzbekistan, a return to the States for a short-notice UFC debut, during which his luggage was lost in Moscow Airport, and oh yeah, a fight.

So, did he get his luggage back?

“Yes, I got it back,” he laughs.

What about the car?

“I have another car now.”

And he won the fight, so two out of three ain’t bad. As for the family who wondered why he had to cut a vacation short to travel immediately to Las Vegas?

“I explained everything, and they understood what was going on, so it's all good,” said Kakhramonov. “They were happy, especially my dad. Everybody's happy, and now we just gotta keep going. The goal was never to be in the UFC; the goal was always to stay in the UFC and do good things.”