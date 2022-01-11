Kelleher "Better Be" Watching Saidyokub Kakhramonov

Athletes
The last time we checked in with Saidyokub Kakhramonov, let’s just say things were a little bit hectic.
The UFC bantamweight had just picked up his first Octagon win over Trevin Jones last August, a victory that followed a whirlwind series of events that included his car getting stolen in California, a trip back home to see family in Uzbekistan, a return to the States for a short-notice UFC debut, during which his luggage was lost in Moscow Airport, and oh yeah, a fight.
So, did he get his luggage back?
“Yes, I got it back,” he laughs.
What about the car?
“I have another car now.”
And he won the fight, so two out of three ain’t bad. As for the family who wondered why he had to cut a vacation short to travel immediately to Las Vegas?
“I explained everything, and they understood what was going on, so it's all good,” said Kakhramonov. “They were happy, especially my dad. Everybody's happy, and now we just gotta keep going. The goal was never to be in the UFC; the goal was always to stay in the UFC and do good things.”
Well, judging by Kakhramonov’s third-round submission of Jones on the UFC Fight Night card, it appears that he’s going to be sticking around for a while. And this time, as he prepares for a Saturday matchup with veteran Brian Kelleher, things are, dare we say, normal.
“Yeah, it's finally feels normal,” Kakhramonov agrees. “I'm doing what I'm supposed to be doing.”
And even though he’s only 11 fights into a pro career that began in 2017, the 9-2 Kakhramonov believes he’s ready for whatever Kelleher and the rest of the UFC bantamweight division has for him.
“I did everything,” he said. “I lost a decision, I've won decisions, I have knockouts, I have finishes. I did everything in the sport. I've been knocked out, so I feel like I'm in a better place now.”
He’s even had a full training camp for this one, not that any of that affects him, either positively or negatively.
“Some fights I had camps, some fights I had to take short notice, it depended on what was going on,” Kakhramonov said. “But I'm always in the gym, so it was whatever. It's always been like that. To me, it don't really matter because I'm training and doing something. I'm always in shape, so just going out there and fighting, it feels the same. Of course, I like having a camp better, at least four or five weeks. I think that's still better.”
At the time of this interview, Kakhramonov was more than a month out from this weekend’s fight and he had just returned to California from Las Vegas, where he cornered his teammate Louis Smolka. I wondered if being around on a fight week not his own got him a little itchy for combat?
He paused before saying, “I'm being patient.”
That pause said it all. He laughed.
“At the time I was there, yeah, I felt that way, but the fight didn't go our way,” Kakhramonov said of Smolka’s loss to Vince Morales. “It's hard to lose in the UFC. It's very hard. I didn't realize that until after that fight, so I don't want to go through that.”
On Saturday, he gets his chance to get his hand raised again when he faces an opponent who has sent more than a few prospects down to defeat. Kakhramonov knows what he’s in for.
“I've been watching this guy for a long time,” he said of Kelleher. “I've seen him before, many, many times, but he's never seen me before.”
Well, he’s probably watching now.
“He better be.”
