 Skip to main content
Athletes

Kelleher "Better Be" Watching Saidyokub Kakhramonov

Rising Bantamweight Ready For Anything The Division Throws At Him
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter: @TGerbasi • Jan. 11, 2022

The last time we checked in with Saidyokub Kakhramonov, let’s just say things were a little bit hectic.

The UFC bantamweight had just picked up his first Octagon win over Trevin Jones last August, a victory that followed a whirlwind series of events that included his car getting stolen in California, a trip back home to see family in Uzbekistan, a return to the States for a short-notice UFC debut, during which his luggage was lost in Moscow Airport, and oh yeah, a fight.

So, did he get his luggage back?

“Yes, I got it back,” he laughs.

Order UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane For Any Device!

What about the car?

“I have another car now.”

And he won the fight, so two out of three ain’t bad. As for the family who wondered why he had to cut a vacation short to travel immediately to Las Vegas?

“I explained everything, and they understood what was going on, so it's all good,” said Kakhramonov. “They were happy, especially my dad. Everybody's happy, and now we just gotta keep going. The goal was never to be in the UFC; the goal was always to stay in the UFC and do good things.”

Saidyokub Kakhramonov Gets A Late Submission | UFC FIght Night: Cannonier vs Gastelum
Saidyokub Kakhramonov Gets A Late Submission | UFC FIght Night: Cannonier vs Gastelum
/

Well, judging by Kakhramonov’s third-round submission of Jones on the UFC Fight Night card, it appears that he’s going to be sticking around for a while. And this time, as he prepares for a Saturday matchup with veteran Brian Kelleher, things are, dare we say, normal.

“Yeah, it's finally feels normal,” Kakhramonov agrees. “I'm doing what I'm supposed to be doing.”

And even though he’s only 11 fights into a pro career that began in 2017, the 9-2 Kakhramonov believes he’s ready for whatever Kelleher and the rest of the UFC bantamweight division has for him.

Calvin Kattar Just Wants ‘Another Rep’

“I did everything,” he said. “I lost a decision, I've won decisions, I have knockouts, I have finishes. I did everything in the sport. I've been knocked out, so I feel like I'm in a better place now.”

He’s even had a full training camp for this one, not that any of that affects him, either positively or negatively.

“Some fights I had camps, some fights I had to take short notice, it depended on what was going on,” Kakhramonov said. “But I'm always in the gym, so it was whatever. It's always been like that. To me, it don't really matter because I'm training and doing something. I'm always in shape, so just going out there and fighting, it feels the same. Of course, I like having a camp better, at least four or five weeks. I think that's still better.”

Saidyokub Kakhramonov of Uzbekistan reacts after his submission victory over Trevin Jones of Guam in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Saidyokub Kakhramonov of Uzbekistan reacts after his submission victory over Trevin Jones of Guam in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

At the time of this interview, Kakhramonov was more than a month out from this weekend’s fight and he had just returned to California from Las Vegas, where he cornered his teammate Louis Smolka. I wondered if being around on a fight week not his own got him a little itchy for combat?

He paused before saying, “I'm being patient.”

That pause said it all. He laughed. 

“At the time I was there, yeah, I felt that way, but the fight didn't go our way,” Kakhramonov said of Smolka’s loss to Vince Morales. “It's hard to lose in the UFC. It's very hard. I didn't realize that until after that fight, so I don't want to go through that.”

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze

On Saturday, he gets his chance to get his hand raised again when he faces an opponent who has sent more than a few prospects down to defeat. Kakhramonov knows what he’s in for.

“I've been watching this guy for a long time,” he said of Kelleher. “I've seen him before, many, many times, but he's never seen me before.”

Well, he’s probably watching now.

“He better be.”

Tags
bantamweight
Brian Kelleher
prelims
UFC Vegas 46
:
Brock Lesnar reacts after his second round submission victory against Shane Carwin to win the UFC Heavyweight Championship Unification bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 3, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Brock Lesnar | Best Moments

Flash Back To Some Of The Moments That Prove There's Only One Brock Lesnar

Watch the Video
Jon Jones
Athletes

The Five Youngest UFC Champions

Heading Into 2022, These Were The Five Youngest UFC Fighters To Capture The Belt. Who Will The Next Fighter Be To Crack The Top 5?

Watch the Video
Colby Covington punches Kamaru Usman in their welterweight title bout during the UFC 268 event at Madison Square Garden on November 06, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Highlights

In Depth | Usman vs Covington 2

Look Back At One Of The Most Contentious Rematches In Recent UFC History

Watch the Video
: