Keiichiro Nakamura | Introducing Japan’s Newest Hopeful

Kai Asakura and Tatsuro Taira are the most recent Japanese athletes to challenge for UFC gold. Asakura did so at flyweight in his promotional debut before relocating to the 135-pound ranks earlier this year, and Taira battled Joshua Van into the fifth round of a competitive fight at UFC 328 before falling to the current champ.

As much as championship dreams dance through Nakamura’s head, there is also an understanding that the journey to the top of any division begins with the first step against Ollie Schmid at UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker. After claiming his place on the UFC roster by rallying to defeat Australian Sebastian Szalay earlier this year, the streaking 27-year-old spent the remainder of the year recovering from an injury, but he also committed a great deal of energy towards honing things needed to embark on a quest for gold.

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“For the past 10 months, I was focusing on recovering from my injury and my treatment, but (I was always) focused on my consciousness, my mental training, and my functional training also,” explained Nakamura. “UFC is the ultimate challenge, and I want to be the ultimate Japanese fighter, so I was focusing on becoming an ultimate fighter as the Japanese focus on our own culture. I did the Japanese tea ceremony and training in the waterfalls in the mountains, which let me focus on my inner self. That (had) a significance importance to me.

“When I maintain my mental peace, that will lead to show my skill in the fight as well,” He added. “It’s not about how to fight, but I want to win by changing my mental state for this fight.”