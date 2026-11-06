Keiichiro Nakamura | Introducing Japan’s Newest Hopeful

The fact that there has yet to be a Japanese fighter that has held championship gold in the UFC remains a surprising reality given the country’s rich history with mixed martial arts.
Only seven athletes from Japan that have fought for a UFC title, and most of those challenges came more than a decade ago like when a young Kyoji Horiguchi battled Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson for the flyweight strap at UFC 186.
The introduction of the Road to UFC series, though, led to a slight uptick in the number of Japanese athletes competing inside the Octagon and provided a renewed sense that the country’s first UFC titleholder could emerge soon.
“If somebody becomes a champion from Japan, that would be a great influence in the Japanese MMA industry,” offered Keiichiro Nakamura, who won the Season 4 featherweight tournament in February. “I would like to try an earn the belt. That would open up the possibility to generate a brand-new star in the Japanese MMA industry.”
Kai Asakura and Tatsuro Taira are the most recent Japanese athletes to challenge for UFC gold. Asakura did so at flyweight in his promotional debut before relocating to the 135-pound ranks earlier this year, and Taira battled Joshua Van into the fifth round of a competitive fight at UFC 328 before falling to the current champ.
As much as championship dreams dance through Nakamura’s head, there is also an understanding that the journey to the top of any division begins with the first step against Ollie Schmid at UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker. After claiming his place on the UFC roster by rallying to defeat Australian Sebastian Szalay earlier this year, the streaking 27-year-old spent the remainder of the year recovering from an injury, but he also committed a great deal of energy towards honing things needed to embark on a quest for gold.
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“For the past 10 months, I was focusing on recovering from my injury and my treatment, but (I was always) focused on my consciousness, my mental training, and my functional training also,” explained Nakamura. “UFC is the ultimate challenge, and I want to be the ultimate Japanese fighter, so I was focusing on becoming an ultimate fighter as the Japanese focus on our own culture. I did the Japanese tea ceremony and training in the waterfalls in the mountains, which let me focus on my inner self. That (had) a significance importance to me.
“When I maintain my mental peace, that will lead to show my skill in the fight as well,” He added. “It’s not about how to fight, but I want to win by changing my mental state for this fight.”
Part of the focus on his mental state came from being present when his friend Rinya Nakamura fought Brady Hiestand.
Joining him fight week gave the featherweight exposure to what was in store for him dring his debut, and he also watched as his bantamweight compatriot stepped into the fray unfocused and suffered a loss as a result.
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“What I learned from Rinya’s loss was that he didn’t lose because of his skill. I didn’t think his mental state was where it needed to be,” Nakamura. “I didn’t do a hard fight camp this time around. I really focused on myself — to stabilize myself to maintain the greatest mental state… I want to see how it worked and I’m truly excited.”
Fans should be as well.
He exhibited a bit of a rascal streak in his run through the Road to UFC tournament, carrying himself with a hint of bravado and charisma while backing it up at every turn. He landed a punishing knee to do away with EohJin Park in the opening round and out-dueled veteran Li Kaiwen in the semis. When Szalay raced out to an early lead in their clash in Sydney, he stuck to his approach and built into the fight before again landing a perfectly placed knee to secure the finish.
“I want this fight to be about showing the world and introducing myself. I want this to be my introduction to the audience that has not seen me yet,” Nakamura said. “I just want to have fun. It can be win or lose — that’s the game of MMA — but I’m excited about the challenge… I want to show what I’ve got, and I want to show what I can do… I believe that everything happens for a reason, and every fight has meaning whether it’s win or lose.”
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And while this is just his first appearance inside the Octagon, Nakamura knows that how things play out on Saturday can serve as the first step in his journey to bring a UFC title back to Japan for the first time.
“As far as becoming a champion goes, it’s important to earn a win to move forward,” he said. “I am happy and excited to move one step forward with this win. I would like to move one step forward towards earning a belt and becoming a champion.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 7, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.