KB Bhullar Lives To Win

It took less than 120 seconds for that vision to be replaced by the memory of being knocked out, as Bhullar would get suffer his first professional defeat at the hands of Tom Breese on UFC Fight Island.

“If it doesn’t go your way the way you picture in your head, it’s disheartening at first. But mentally there is no other way but up and that’s the approach you have to take,” Bhullar told UFC.com. “It’s not a good feeling but you can’t obsess about it too much. You can’t get too wrapped up in thinking that you lost and now you’re not this fighter that you thought you were or that you lost your undefeated record. You can’t get too swept up in that; you have to understand that losing is an integral part of the game and it’s your opportunity to grow, learn and come back stronger. You can either allow it to defeat you forever or you can grow and get better. I chose to take the latter path.”

Bhullar (8-1) has spent the last six plus months waiting to get that “bad taste” out of his mouth. He sat back and put in the work that he believes will make the difference when he faces Andreas Michailidis at UFC Fight Night: Reyes Vs. Prochazka.