Kayla Harrison’s Quest To Greatness

Since joining the UFC last year, the 34-year-old has made it clear that at this point in her career, her main focus is to become a UFC champion. She gets the opportunity to make that dream come true and add to her list of accolades if she can defeat bantamweight champion Julianna Peña at UFC 316 this Saturday in Newark, New Jersey.

Before even stepping into the Octagon, Harrison had an extremely successful career, picking up two Olympic medals as she became the first and only American to win an Olympic gold medal in Judo in 2012 and 2016. There’s a handful of UFC athletes that have competed in the Olympics, and several have gone on to fight for UFC gold, as well, but only one has been able to win a gold medal and secure the title of UFC champion.

If she can defeat Peña on Saturday night, Harrison will join Henry Cejudo as the second person to win an Olympic gold medal and a UFC title. Cejudo was a champion in both the flyweight and bantamweight divisions, one of the few fighters that held UFC belts in two divisions.