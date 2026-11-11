Kayla Harrison Is Primed And Ready For Her Dream Fight

Kayla Harrison has already conquered the worlds of judo and mixed martial arts in her stellar combat sports career. Now, she’s ready to put her UFC title on the line against a returning legend in a bid to be crowned the greatest of all time.
Harrison will take on former two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes in the co-main event of Polymarket UFC 334 at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden on November 14 in a battle between two icons of women’s combat sports. After twice capturing Olympic judo gold, Harrison captured championship gold twice in the PFL before joining the UFC and reaching the pinnacle of mixed martial arts by winning the undisputed women’s bantamweight title. For Harrison, victory over Nunes represents the final unchecked box in a glittering career.
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“This is it. I always talk about climbing the mountain, and I talk about how I used to think that the top of the mountain was the end, but there's always another mountain. There's always another peak to climb,” she explained. “I feel like every fight of my life, every opportunity in my career, every broken bone, every win, every loss has brought me to this moment, and this is the big one. I'm really excited, and I'm ready to go out and show the world what I'm capable of.”
After recovering from neck surgery and enduring the lengthy rehabilitation process that followed, Harrison has worked her way back to fighting fitness and says she’s back to 100 percent ahead of fight night this weekend.
“It's good to be back. I feel good,” she said. “It was a long road, and I think I had a lot of moments of doubt and questioning if this was really ever going to happen or if I needed to wrap it up. But God is good. He's faithful, and I feel better than ever.”
The injury was far from the only adversity Harrison has faced through her life and career, and she explained how being true to her faith and staying consistent helped her through her journey to this point.
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“I think first, my faith definitely kept me grounded, kept me humble, and I think my team believing in me when I had lost confidence in myself,” she said. “And just showing up every day. It’s not glamorous, it's not pretty, but there's something to be said for an indomitable spirit that just keeps showing up.”
That spirit has been front and center throughout Harrison’s career as she has risen to elite status in two different combat sports. It’s a career packed with enough achievements to fill the careers of two world-class champions, and Harrison is justly proud of what she’s accomplished.
“Yeah, think for me, I'm very satisfied with my career, to be honest,” she admitted. “I have a lot of peace, and I've accomplished more than six-year-old me, or 16-year-old me, or 20-year-old me, or even 30-year-old me thought possible. So, I'm very at peace with my career, and I'm still hungry. So, this is going to be good.”
Saturday night will see Harrison compete in her dream fight, a bout against Nunes offering a chance for her to “complete” MMA by defeating the consensus greatest female fighter of all time and taking up that GOAT mantle herself. It’s an opportunity that has Harrison excited and grateful in equal measure.
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“Honestly, it's been amazing,” she said. “I think that the best bring out the best in each other in a sense, you know? Iron sharpens iron, and this is a fight that I have dreamed of since I began MMA. To have an opponent like Amanda has brought out the absolute best in me, so training has been really good… I'm also coming from a place of a lot of gratitude. You know that a lot of things had to go right in order for this fight to happen, and some things went wrong, and it's still happening. So, I'm grateful, I'm humbled, and I'm excited to go show the world.”
While Harrison and Nunes used to share the mats of American Top Team, Nunes eventually departed the team, with a potential meeting with Harrison a major factor. For Harrison’s part, there’s no bad blood or negative energy towards “The Lioness,” whom she holds in high esteem.
“Nothing negative, always positive,” said Harrison. “It was always a joy to train with her and to work with her, and the only negative I would say was just the leaving of the team… And I'm a pretty loyal person, and I'm American Top Team till the day I die. I have the same coaches in my corner for this fight that I had in my very first fight. But [it’s] always a pleasure, and yeah, she's one of the reasons I moved to American Top Team, so I considered it just a great opportunity for me to be a sponge and learn every time I worked with her.”
The matchup itself has a throwback feel to it, with Harrison and Nunes bringing contrasting fighting styles to the Octagon. Harrison is embracing the challenge and is excited for the spectacle that will play out at The Garden. Most importantly, however, she’s adamant that she’ll emerge victorious.
“I think we're going to bring women's MMA to a whole new level,” she said. “I think that it's a classic striker versus grappler [matchup]. We couldn't be more different in our fighting styles, and I think even in our training styles. She's naturally wicked gifted, and I'm more of a workhorse, grind it out. She has a lot of big, flashy wins. I don't have a lot of big, flashy wins. So, I just think it's a classic matchup, and whoever's able to go out there and instill their will and implement their game plan is going to come out on top… but that's going to be me.”
Harrison has openly spoken about retirement and has hinted that Saturday night’s fight could be her last. If it does prove to be the final time we see her in the Octagon, she’ll do so happy with her body of work, and excited to watch the next generation follow in her footsteps and, eventually, surpass her achievements.
“Yeah, legacy. It's such a big word, right? And we throw it around, and we talk about it. I think for me, my legacy inside of the cage and on the mat is not as important to me now as outside of the cage. Like, how I carry myself, who I am as a person, who I am as a mother, as a fighter,” she said. “I'm very proud of who I've become on the journey, and I'm humbled by it, and my legacy is my children, and this is just the extra good stuff on top. It's selfish what I do, but I love it, and I hope it inspires the next generation.
“And I say this all the time: I want to be the GOAT. I want to be the greatest. I want everyone to say ‘Kayla Harrison is the greatest of all time,’ but I want them to say it for like a week, or a year, or however long it takes for the next girl to come and stand on top of my shoulders and break that… It's not forever, and I know that, and I'm OK with that. But I think that's my legacy: bringing the next generation up. There's enough room at the table, and scarcity is a myth. I want the sport to grow. I want women to be successful. I want the next generation to come in and just shatter all of my records.”
Don't miss a moment of Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit, live from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch all the action live on Paramount+.