Kayla Harrison Is Primed And Ready For Her Dream Fight

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Harrison has openly spoken about retirement and has hinted that Saturday night’s fight could be her last. If it does prove to be the final time we see her in the Octagon, she’ll do so happy with her body of work, and excited to watch the next generation follow in her footsteps and, eventually, surpass her achievements.

“Yeah, legacy. It's such a big word, right? And we throw it around, and we talk about it. I think for me, my legacy inside of the cage and on the mat is not as important to me now as outside of the cage. Like, how I carry myself, who I am as a person, who I am as a mother, as a fighter,” she said. “I'm very proud of who I've become on the journey, and I'm humbled by it, and my legacy is my children, and this is just the extra good stuff on top. It's selfish what I do, but I love it, and I hope it inspires the next generation.

“And I say this all the time: I want to be the GOAT. I want to be the greatest. I want everyone to say ‘Kayla Harrison is the greatest of all time,’ but I want them to say it for like a week, or a year, or however long it takes for the next girl to come and stand on top of my shoulders and break that… It's not forever, and I know that, and I'm OK with that. But I think that's my legacy: bringing the next generation up. There's enough room at the table, and scarcity is a myth. I want the sport to grow. I want women to be successful. I want the next generation to come in and just shatter all of my records.”