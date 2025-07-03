Kayla Harrison Is Just Getting Started

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Never one to rest on her laurels for too long, Harrison said she is already back in the gym and preparing for her first title defense whenever that may come. But in her eyes, doing something like landing in Las Vegas and getting a training session in before the glitz-and-glam of a red carpet moment isn’t part of the job, it’s part of the blessed life she earned.

When she spoke with UFC.com following her win in New Jersey, she said she hoped the belt represented the “indomitable will” it took to win the belt 14 months into her time in the UFC. The cut down to 135 pounds is well-documented, and Harrison has expressed the lengths to which she has to go to hit the limit, but that only added to the weight of the accomplishment. As she looks ahead to building her legacy as a UFC champion, she is also of a clear mind as to what she hopes to represent while she is in the spotlight.

“When we stand in our truth, no matter what the cost, everybody benefits,” she said. “When I honor that, and I stay true to me, life gets better. Even if it's hard, you can do hard things, and you can have uncomfortable moments, but staying true to me and staying true to yourself has never led me (astray). Just me being a light in this world, remembering that it's an honor and a privilege to get to share my story, to speak out, to have a platform and to use it wisely.”