Kayla Harrison: “I’m Just Getting Warmed Up”

Bantamweight Kayla Harrison Looks To Secure Her Chance At UFC Gold By Defeating Ketlen Vieira At UFC 307
Since making her long awaited UFC debut at UFC 300 earlier this year, Kayla Harrison has made her goals clear. She wants to be a UFC world champion.
Heading into her second fight week as a UFC fighter, things couldn’t be going better for the 34-year-old.
“It feels great,” Harrison said. “I truly believe that now I’m part of the greatest MMA organization in the world. This is the Olympics of MMA and I’m just getting started; I’m just getting warmed up.”
The MMA community and the two-time Olympic gold medalist herself had lofty expectations heading into her bout at UFC 300 against former bantamweight champion Holly Holm. Beating Holm, who has been in the UFC since 2015, wasn’t going to be an easy task.
Harrison wanted to make a statement, and that’s exactly what she did, submitting the former champion in the second round. Not a bad way to make your entrance in a new organization. Of course, she was calling for the title after that performance, but there’s another box Harrison is going to have to check before she gets that title shot. This Saturday at UFC 307, she’ll face Ketlen Vieira, who sits one spot above her in the rankings and also has her sights set on claiming gold.
“I am the new kid on the block, and I understand the reasoning for having another fight before I fight for the title,” Harrison said. “I plan on going out there on Saturday night and putting on one hell of a show and being so good that they can’t ignore me.”
Despite making the move to the UFC later in her career, Harrison started her professional MMA career in 2018. Having only lost one fight since then, Harrison has six of her 17 wins by knockout and seven by submission, showcasing her abilities to be a threat in a variety of areas.
Her confidence stems from the experience that she gained over the past few years.
“I am at the point in my career where I am no longer pretending,” Harrison said. “I am a mixed martial artist. I’m not just a grappler, I’m not just a judo player in a cage, I’m super comfortable everywhere. I believe that I’m the best in the world inside of that cage.”
A big topic of conversation anytime the UFC goes to Salt Lake City is the elevation and how the athletes are going to adjust. Harrison, who trains at American Top Team in Florida, called in a friend to lend her some tools.
“I borrowed Dustin Poirier’s altitude tent, so I was sleeping in that before we came out here and I also came out early, about two weeks ahead of the fight, just to acclimate, and get comfortable,” Harrison said. “Honestly, I feel like I was made for the mountains because I feel better than ever.”
There’s a lot on the line in the 135-pound division, as the title is up for grabs in the co-main event as champion Raquel Pennington takes on Julianna Peña. The winner of Harrison and Vieira could very well find themselves facing whoever leaves Delta Center with the belt.
Vieira has history with the champion, Pennington, after losing a split decision to her at the beginning of last year. Following that fight, she got back in the win column by defeating Pannie Kianzad. The Brazilian also has wins over Holm and Miesha Tate. Harrison knows this won’t be an easy fight, but knows what she is bringing to the table.
“Everyone is tough until you beat them,” Harrison said. “Ketlen is well-rounded, she is a judo black belt, she is a jiu-jitsu black belt. She is tall, strong, long. I’m just better everywhere.”
As far as game plan goes, Harrison wants to dictate the pace and dictate where the fight goes. She’ll be gunning for another finish in the Octagon, but ultimately just wants to have her hand raised and make her case to get a shot at the belt. That’s always been the goal.
“I’m coming for the title. I think that these girls better enjoy it while it lasts because my time is coming.”
