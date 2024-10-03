Kayla Harrison: “I’m Just Getting Warmed Up”

Harrison wanted to make a statement, and that’s exactly what she did, submitting the former champion in the second round. Not a bad way to make your entrance in a new organization. Of course, she was calling for the title after that performance, but there’s another box Harrison is going to have to check before she gets that title shot. This Saturday at UFC 307, she’ll face Ketlen Vieira, who sits one spot above her in the rankings and also has her sights set on claiming gold.

“I am the new kid on the block, and I understand the reasoning for having another fight before I fight for the title,” Harrison said. “I plan on going out there on Saturday night and putting on one hell of a show and being so good that they can’t ignore me.”

Despite making the move to the UFC later in her career, Harrison started her professional MMA career in 2018. Having only lost one fight since then, Harrison has six of her 17 wins by knockout and seven by submission, showcasing her abilities to be a threat in a variety of areas.

Her confidence stems from the experience that she gained over the past few years.