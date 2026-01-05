Kayla Harrison | Filled With Gratitude

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

After the face-off, it was inevitable that the matchup would be the first defense for Harrison’s championship reign. Six months later, and the fight is finally going down at UFC 324 on January 24, which officially marks the first card in the UFC’s Paramount+ era.

“It's such it's such an honor,” Harrison said. “I feel like it's been a long and winding road to get here. There were a lot of moments of doubt or maybe like my time had passed or maybe like it wasn't going to come to fruition and to see how everything is unfolding so beautifully is, I mean, I don't know, my life is like a dream some days I'm serious. I'm just like, ‘Wait, is this real?’”

Since their faceoff, Harrison had more six months to prepare for Nunes. The two previously crossed paths at American Top Team when Nunes still trained there.

Following Harrison’s victory in Newark, Nunes went on the ESPN post-show and said she likes when opponents bring out the fear and danger aspect in her, and Harrison is someone that does that.