Kayla Harrison: 'Can't Ignore Me'

Kayla Harrison’s career has been about breaking barriers and making history, and this Saturday is the perfect opportunity to do so again.
With a championship fight slated for UFC 316, Harrison finds herself in rare company against a two-time bantamweight champion in Julianna Pena.
“I’m feeling ready, grateful for this opportunity and ready to make the most of it,” Harrison tells UFC.com, “The goal was always to be UFC champion, and I didn’t know how long and winding of a road it would be, but we’re finally here, so I’m excited.”
With only her third fight in the UFC, Harrison can become one of only two Olympians to win gold and hold a UFC title. The only other being Henry Cejudo. The road has been long for Harrison, but she marks this as just another step in her journey.
“I had no expectations; the goal was to be so good that they couldn’t ignore me and to get a shot. The sooner the better, but all in God’s time – God’s plan,” Harrison begins, “I believe it’s all working out how it’s supposed to.”
Relatively speaking, it has gone almost perfectly to plan for Harrison. With a small sample size, Harrison is 2-0 in the UFC and has only loss in her MMA career. The biggest and most impressive win was in her debut against former champion Holly Holm. Not only did Harrison beat Holm, but Harrison submitted her in the second round.
It’s a monumental experience to beat a former champion, and Harrison took this into her latest bout against Ketlen Viera, a current top 3 ranked bantamweight, where she won a hard-fought unanimous decision.
While the UFC experience is low, it is difficult to debate the performance in both fights of Harrison’s small showing. Harrison believes that this is all culminating into the perfect storm for her at UFC 316.
“I think it all feels like it’s coming together, I am the best I’ve ever been, my Fight IQ is the best it’s ever been, my confidence is the highest it’s ever been, my belief is on point and I’m just grateful,” Harrison shares, “I am super grateful that I get to do what I love every single day. A lot of people don’t get to say that, a lot of people clock in and clock out, but I’m literally living my dream.”
Saturday's Fight By Fight Preview
This grateful attitude puts Harrison in a very interesting spot going into this weekend and against Pena. Harrison is confident as ever and only sees herself winning,
“I don’t think anyone’s leaning Julianna’s way,” Harrison expresses, “I’m prepared and there’s just no stopping me; what’s mine is mine and this is my destiny.”
It’s hard to argue with that logic, but styles make fights, and this is a very stylistic match. Pena has proven she can stay in the fight with anyone, and she presents a real threat if the fight goes into the later rounds. Harrison has proven that she can find the win in a grueling three-round affair, but not five rounds yet in the UFC.
With prior promotions, Harrison has gone five rounds, but this was in a higher weight class. This can be the key indicator of whom leaves with the belt. Harrison acknowledges these potential issues.
“I think I’m better everywhere. I think I’m bigger, faster, stronger. I think I have a wealth of experience behind me now. I think I’m a better striker, a better grappler, but she’s a fighter. She’s got heart and she’s not going to give up easily. It’s just about me going out there and instilling my will and being smart.”
Harrison is not known for being a striker, as wrestling and judo is more of her background. But if Harrison can demand respect in the striking aspect early, then that will allow Harrison to mix levels with takedowns. Pena is sure to be aware of this, but that isn’t stopping Harrison from hunting for her perfect finish.
“The goal is always a KO, TKO or submission. In a perfect world, I think that a TKO with some elbows to the (head) would sit nicely with me.”
Knocking out the current champion would do wonders in ushering in a new era of women’s MMA and Harrison is the perfect candidate. Harrison doesn’t see this potential victory as a selfish endeavor, but rather a means of inspiring others.
“For me, personally, I think that I want it to inspire people. I want moms to know, ‘Hey, listen, you can chase your dreams and still have kids,” Harrison said.
“I want young girls to know that you can be big and strong and be built for something different. I want the world to know that there is nothing you can’t accomplish if you surround yourself with people who believe in you, and you believe in yourself. To me, it’ll be just another diamond in my legacy.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O'Malley 2, live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on June 7, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, followed by the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.