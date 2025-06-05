Kayla Harrison: 'Can't Ignore Me'

With prior promotions, Harrison has gone five rounds, but this was in a higher weight class. This can be the key indicator of whom leaves with the belt. Harrison acknowledges these potential issues.

“I think I’m better everywhere. I think I’m bigger, faster, stronger. I think I have a wealth of experience behind me now. I think I’m a better striker, a better grappler, but she’s a fighter. She’s got heart and she’s not going to give up easily. It’s just about me going out there and instilling my will and being smart.”

Harrison is not known for being a striker, as wrestling and judo is more of her background. But if Harrison can demand respect in the striking aspect early, then that will allow Harrison to mix levels with takedowns. Pena is sure to be aware of this, but that isn’t stopping Harrison from hunting for her perfect finish.

“The goal is always a KO, TKO or submission. In a perfect world, I think that a TKO with some elbows to the (head) would sit nicely with me.”

Knocking out the current champion would do wonders in ushering in a new era of women’s MMA and Harrison is the perfect candidate. Harrison doesn’t see this potential victory as a selfish endeavor, but rather a means of inspiring others.

“For me, personally, I think that I want it to inspire people. I want moms to know, ‘Hey, listen, you can chase your dreams and still have kids,” Harrison said.

“I want young girls to know that you can be big and strong and be built for something different. I want the world to know that there is nothing you can’t accomplish if you surround yourself with people who believe in you, and you believe in yourself. To me, it’ll be just another diamond in my legacy.”