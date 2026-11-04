Kayla Allen Wants To Keep The Ball Rolling | Zuffa Boxing 12

“There’s no pressure. It's a privilege to have any sort of like hype around you. Like I say, pressure is a privilege for me, and that's how I get through all my hard times… So, the ring walk and the whole fight, the whole build-up, it all leads to one moment, and I'll be creating history for myself and creating a lot of wealth for my family. That's what ultimately will happen.”

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A winning debut is always a special moment for any young professional fighter, and Allen’s first victory was no different, with those who have been with her throughout her journey all elated to see her succeed, and excited for what’s to come.

“Yeah, they were buzzing,” grinned Allen. “They were like, ‘When's the next one?’ I was like, ‘Guess what? It's coming soon!’ … I was like, ‘Listen, I'll be out regularly,’ because when I'm getting people out early, and I'm giving people value for money, people want to buy tickets.

“I don't have to sell too much. People know what I'm about. I'm an honest person. I'm black and white, as easy as they come, you know? Support me, and I'll give the same back to my community and my family, and that's what it's all about. It’s boxing, at the end of the day.”