Kayla Allen | It’s Time To Shine | Zuffa Boxing 11

“It started in COVID in the first phase,” she recalled. “I bought a boxing bag, and then got some gloves from a next-door neighbor. I started to learn how to box on YouTube for like a couple weeks, and mum was watching me, going, ‘You look quite good, you know?’ I was like, ‘Do I? I don’t even know what good is!’

“Then I went down to a local boxing gym, and did a few white collar [bouts]. Now we're here, and we’ve done GB, done England, done the Europeans, and we're here. So, not too bad!”

MORE ZB11: Johnny Fisher's Guarantee | Lee Cutler Onwards And Upwards

It meant Allen’s sporting journey pivoted from soccer to boxing, and she seems comfortable with her decision.

“With football, I played from the age of three. It was a family sport, and then I'd done it till I was 18, to quite a high level,” she said. “It was just situational. I was always going to play football, and then a different path came up for me, and I just took it.

“I like taking risks, and I don't want to be working in a nine-to-five. So I was like, it's gonna either be football or something I can do for myself and my family that's gonna take me to the next level, and that's what I did.”