Kay Hansen Is Relentless In 'The Right Way'

“I’m not going to lie, this past year there were a lot of negatives,” Hansen told UFC.com. “I couldn’t fight, just physically. I was kind of forced to undo the damage I’ve done to my body for years. It was not fun at all, but once I started to put the work in, the not-so-fun work in, lately it’s been amazing. I’m listening to my body. I finally feel like I’m a grown-up athlete.”

Being able to have the time away from the Octagon allowed Hansen to reflect. She realized that her stubbornness has impacted her in good and bad ways. It showed her that she can adapt and do whatever it takes for not only for her career, but her health, too.

“I was stubborn to the point where I wasn’t looking at what I was doing wrong, even though my body is hurting and everything is hurting; whatever I’m doing is working, so it doesn’t matter, but then when I couldn’t fight physically for a year, I was like ‘oh s***, maybe I should take a step back’”, Hansen said. “It’s definitely good that I’m relentless because I’m going to chase something if I want it, but sometimes I need to make sure I’m doing it the right way.”