Kattar In The Mix Of Exciting Featherweight Era

For some it would be a difficult question to answer. For Calvin Kattar, fighting and promoting aren’t two areas of his life that he has to choose between.

“I think they go hand in hand,” said the featherweight contender who also owns the Combat Zone MMA promotion in New England. “I love the fights and then afterwards it’s nice to go back to where you got your start. I like watching the amateurs too. They got their chins a little high, their hands are down by their hips and they’re swinging for the fences. (Laughs) It’s fun to watch and it brings me back to where I got my start. It’s definitely a fulfilling feeling. Going back and forth between the two is great. They complement each other really well.”

On Saturday, Kattar the promoter becomes Kattar the fighter again, with a bout against veteran standout Ricardo Lamas a pivotal one for the Methuen, Massachusetts native. It’s been a while since his last bout against Chris Fishgold in October, and given how impressive he looked in stopping the Brit, that might not be a surprise.

