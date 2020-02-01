Katlyn Chookagian's Moment Is Finally Here

Chookagian is set to face one of the most dominant UFC champions on Saturday at UFC 247 when she makes her walk to the Octagon. It will also be her first shot at the title and first five-round fight in the UFC. But even under those circumstances - and standing across the cage from Valentina Shevchenko – Chookagian is unfazed.

“I’ve been training my whole life. I started at four years old and my older brother was a black belt so I wanted to be there,” Chookagian said. “Whether I was in basic MMA class, I always wanted to be the best. Then tournaments, then boxing. Whatever level I was at I always had that push.

“When I started fighting MMA and was an amateur I knew I wanted to be best in the world. That’s always been my goal and if I didn’t see myself as being the best I don’t think I would’ve pursued MMA so strongly.”