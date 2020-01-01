Katlyn Chookagian's Greatest Six Fights

2016

Octagon rookie Katlyn Chookagian made a successful entrance to the women’s bantamweight division of the UFC on Wednesday, scoring a three-round unanimous decision over veteran Lauren Murphy in UFC Fight Night prelim action at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

Scores were 29-28 across the board for Chookagian, now 8-0; Murphy falls to 9-3.

Chookagian’s stick and move attack carried much of the first round, with Murphy taking a while to get in gear offensively. When she did, her leg kicks were her primary weapon, but they weren’t slowing down the New Jersey product.

Murphy got the bout to the mat in the second minute of round two, allowing her to nullify Chookagian’s striking game, and she kept her opponent grounded until the end of the frame, her ground-and-pound assault working effectively.

Working her jab once more in the final round, Chookagian kept Murphy at bay with a busy attack, bloodying and frustrating the former Invicta FC champ. Finally, Murphy threw caution to the wind with under two minutes left and rushed her foe, but the clinch against the fence didn’t produce the desired result, and a takedown attempt in the final minute also didn’t allow Murphy to turn things around before the final horn.