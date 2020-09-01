Katlyn Chookagian’s Comfortable Mentality

Chookagian is referring to her February title shot against the other Shevchenko sister. Chookagian suffered her first loss that didn’t come by split decision when dominant flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko stopped her in the third round.

But Chookagian bounced back instantly. She took a fight on short notice against Antonina and got back in the win column with a unanimous decision win. Now, after embracing a full fight camp, she’ll fight a former champion in Jessica Andrade.

Significant Stats | Fighters On The Rise, Ortega vs Korean Zombie Edition | Full Fight By Fight Preview

“I think it’s a No. 1 contender fight for Jessica but not for me,” Chookagian said. “Realistically, if she gets a win, she’s fighting for a title. If I did, I’d be surprised because there’s other girls that haven’t fought Valentina. It’s the same mindset of the last fight of no pressure, so it makes it a little easier to perform.”

Chookagian said she had been begging UFC matchmakers for another fight soon, and when she found out it was Andrade, she was beyond excited.

“I just wanted to fight and didn’t care who it was,” Chookagian said. “When I found out it was Andrade, it made it more exciting. She’s new to the division and a former champion. Being a former champ, she brings a little more excitement to the division. In a division with a dominant champ you need more of those super fights or other stars so it brings a little more attention.”