Katlyn Chookagian isn’t Fazed by the Moment

While there’s a certain level of disappointment that comes with a title shot that is yet to manifest itself, Chookagian isn’t letting that impact her view of the fight ahead of her.

“I can sit here now and say, ‘Yeah, it’s all worked out,’” Chookagian said. “Definitely had a little temper tantrum, and definitely had a few tears at home, but that’s just how the game works. It’s up and downs all the time. Everything happens for a reason.”

That said, the question still lingers if or when the number one contender will get her chance to dethrone Shevchenko. Whether or not she needs to prove something in this fight takes a backseat to the fact that she felt like she put together one of her better performances against Calderwood.

She touted her opponent, Jennifer Maia, for her experience but also feels like the veteran hasn’t improved nearly as much in the last few years. It also helps that, in Chookagian’s mind, this fight is her third straight bout with a title shot on the line. She dropped a split decision to Eye at UFC 231 before her victory in Chicago. In essence, she knows how to handle the stress that is compounded in a critical fight.