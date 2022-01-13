Katlyn Chookagian: All That Matters Is The Belt

Since their first bout, Chookagian is 3-2, and those losses only came to Valentina Shevchenko and Jéssica Andrade, who are widely considered the top two fighters in the division. Meanwhile, Maia went 2-1, her lone loss in that time also coming to Shevchenko.

Although there isn’t much to split the two since their first fight other than activity, Chookagian does believe she sees a lack of development from Maia.

“I haven’t seen anything different in her game since she’s gotten into the UFC until now,” she said. “She’s a very good fighter, always has been. She’s had a lot of experience even before the UFC, but I think she’s very experienced and good everywhere and very tough, but I don’t think she’s gotten really any better since the last time I fought her, but I know that I have.”

There’s an argument that Chookagian is fighting better than ever. In her most recent wins against Cynthia Calvillo and Viviane Araújo, Chookagian looked comfortably sharp and rarely in any real danger. Granted, that’s been a hallmark of her career, especially as one of the mainstays at the top of the flyweight division.