Kassem Is Ready To Get Back To Business

Nadia Kassem is momentarily taken aback when she realizes our interview will contain a short filmed segment. She has just come from one of her final, intense training sessions for her upcoming bout against 2-0 TUF alumni Montana De La Rosa.

But no sooner than she was surprised, Kassem is back to her trademark confidence, noting that it’s good to have a natural shot, and it can’t always be “all the glam.”

It certainly hasn’t been all the glam for her opponents, as the undefeated Aussie’s highlight reel contains more than a few brutal KOs.

After a promising victory over Alex Chambers in her UFC debut, she was immediately a force to be reckoned with before a string of freak accidents outside the Octagon (to her back and to her hand) sidelined the Aussie for well over a year.

In her time away, she made the move to flyweight and counted the days until she could get back to her finish-heavy form.

We caught up with her just ahead of her UFC 234 return.