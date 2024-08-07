KAROL ROSA KEEPS PROGRESSING

The now 29-year-old bantamweight made her first appearance in Shenzen, China, fighting on the same card as her teammate, then strawweight champion Jessica Andrade, where she earned a split decision win over fellow Brazilian newcomer Lara Procopio. Three more victories followed, establishing the PVT product as an emerging name to track in the 135-pound weight class, but over the last couple years, the results haven’t been as consistent.

“I’ve said since Day One that the goal is to get to a title fight, and I believe that every fight that I’ve had, I improved a little bit,” Rosa said on Wednesday morning, speaking through her translator, Tiago Okamura. “Every fight, every camp, I improve a little and hopefully that is gonna get me to a position where by the time I get my title fight — when that comes — I’m gonna be the best version of myself and with the best chances of taking the belt.”

Over her last five outings, Rosa has alternated outcomes, with each of the contests going to the scorecards, as all of her UFC appearances have thus far.

Each of those battles have come against ranked opponents, including former title challengers Sara McMann, Yana Santos, and Irene Aldana, and while those three matchups didn’t go her way, the Top 15 mainstay believes they have all contributed to her steady improvement.