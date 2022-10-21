Karol Rosa Accepts No Limits

Karol Rosa of Brazil knees Bethe Correia of Brazil in their women's bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 02, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

It's one of the many facets she worked on during this camp at the UFC Performance Institute, where she has access to some of her PRVT team training partners, like Jessica Andrade, and the most advanced programs for MMA athletes anywhere.

"I did the whole camp at the PI this time, including nutrition, physical training and everything. It's a whole different experience. I didn't have to worry about my diet at all, because they did everything for me. Changes are always difficult at the beginning, but now it's been seven months since I've moved to Vegas, and I believe this was the best choice I've made for my career.”

In addition to her own career, she’s had the pride of watching her partner and teammate Denise Gomes begin her own UFC journey in Las Vegas.

"I was with her since we lived in Brazil, so being at her fight in Contender Series and cornering her in her UFC debut was very special to me. Having more experience in the UFC, I was able to share a little bit of it with her and I was very excited about it. I get more nervous watching my teammates than fighting myself, so with her I was really nervous, but I was happy about it and it was a very cool experience.”

Now it will be Gomes’ turn to support Rosa, who unapologetically believes in the adage that the sky is the limit.