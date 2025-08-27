Karli Jo Thomas | UFC Fight Pass Fighter To Watch

After a nine-fight amateur career that saw her compile a record of six wins, three losses, Thomas turned pro earlier this year when she made her CFFC debut at CFFC 142 in Atlantic City back in May.

Competing on the prelims against 2-0 opponent Lateesha Mohl, Thomas impressed with a high-energy performance to secure a stoppage win on her pro debut.

Thomas opened up with some educated kicks to the legs and body, before stepping into the pocket and letting fly with vicious combinations. Then, the debutant showed her well-roundedness as she changed levels and took her opponent to the mat.

Thomas’s activity didn’t slow on the mat as she moved into dominant position on top, landing punishing ground strikes while looking to find an opening for a submission.