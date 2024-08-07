Karl Williams: Carving His Path

Interviews
Karl Williams is a name most heavyweights should watch closely, as he’s made a strong entrance into the division, consistently showing off his dominant grappling and improved striking. After relocating to the “Fight Capital of the World,” Las Vegas, he’s locked in on cementing his place in the division.
“I’m feeling good. There have been a lot of ups and downs during camp, a lot of family stuff going on; it’s a training camp. As far as fight-wise, you get bumps and bruises,” he shares. Despite personal and professional challenges, Williams remains focused and determined on his upcoming fifth walk to the Octagon.
Williams’ recent move to Las Vegas has been a significant transition for his training and family life. “It’s been good. I’ve been doing most of my camps in Las Vegas since I got signed. Just this one is a little bit different,” Williams explains. Having his family with him in Las Vegas has brought a new level of motivation and organization to his routine.
“Being here with the family changes the dynamic of stuff, helps you stay focused because it’s like, okay, I have to get this win.”
Since joining the UFC roster about two years ago, Williams has seen considerable growth in his skills and confidence.
“I’m getting more well-rounded as far as being an athlete, but also being personally well-rounded,” he notes. Training with top heavyweights at Xtreme Couture and gaining exposure to different fighting styles has undoubtedly sharpened his abilities.
Williams’ last time stepping into the Octagon was at UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas, where he showcased his dominant grappling abilities to secure a unanimous decision victory over Justin Tafa. “The fight just showed how I can compete with some of these guys. Tafa, you hear the name, you see the highlights, and then it’s like, man, how am I going to match up with this guy,” Williams explains, “I held my own. I was able to pull off the win, and I said, ‘Okay, I’m coming into this MMA journey.’”
Looking ahead to his upcoming fight against Jhonata Diniz, Williams is clear about his strategy against his fellow Dana White’s Contender Series alum, who is coming off of a KO victory against Austen Lane at UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez.
“He’s a striker, but I’ve only had so many strikers. I don’t think he hits as hard as Tafa,” he told UFC.com. “It’ll be a mix of the Lukasz (Brzeski) and Chase Sherman fights.”
Although it’s been a while since Williams last tasted defeat, with a 10-1 record going into Saturday, he’s not stressed about the idea of losing. Instead, he sees them as chances to get better. “I lost to Jason Bunch. It is one of the best things that happened to me. So losses, I don’t frown upon them. They happen. When it did happen, I went back to the drawing board and I just did more jiu jitsu. So it teaches you, don’t get comfortable.”
Should he get his hand raised Saturday Night, Williams has a clear vision for the remainder of 2024. “Take some time. Let’s go back to the drawing board. Keep building on the skill set. If they call me up, I’m ready,” he said, aiming for another fight before the year’s end. His focus remains on continuous improvement and securing his place in the UFC.
Williams also speaks passionately about his charitable endeavors outside of the Octagon.
“Charity work, in general. Everybody needs help, so if I just have to cook and we can raise money for it, I do that right now for all my friends and family. Nobody loses when you have a barbecue.”
His desire to give back highlights his character beyond the Octagon.
As fight night approaches, Williams is eager to demonstrate his growth and skill. “I’ve been working a lot on my striking. Hopefully, they say, this guy is an athletic heavyweight and a well-rounded guy.”
