Karl Williams: Carving His Path

“I’m feeling good. There have been a lot of ups and downs during camp, a lot of family stuff going on; it’s a training camp. As far as fight-wise, you get bumps and bruises,” he shares. Despite personal and professional challenges, Williams remains focused and determined on his upcoming fifth walk to the Octagon.

Williams’ recent move to Las Vegas has been a significant transition for his training and family life. “It’s been good. I’ve been doing most of my camps in Las Vegas since I got signed. Just this one is a little bit different,” Williams explains. Having his family with him in Las Vegas has brought a new level of motivation and organization to his routine.

“Being here with the family changes the dynamic of stuff, helps you stay focused because it’s like, okay, I have to get this win.”