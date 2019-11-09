Karl Roberson Embraces The Grind

“It’s a great feeling,” the 29-year-old said of making it to two years in the big show. “It’s great, but stressful at the same time. It’s great because you’re exactly where you want to be, but it’s stressful because you’re always chasing the top but always defending your back. You’re always trying to gain momentum, but you’ve always got to defend yourself because people are always trying to take your spot.”

Yet with each win, Roberson is getting to the point where he will cement his place on the roster, and considering that he’s 3-1 in the Octagon as a middleweight with wins over Darren Stewart, Jack Marshman and Wellington Turman, that job security is getting closer and closer. In fact, his only defeat in the last year was in a short-notice jump to light heavyweight to face Glover Teixeira in January. And even that wasn’t a blowout for the Brazilian contender, who had to face some adversity before submitting his foe. As for Roberson’s thoughts on the fight, he has no regrets.

“It helped me a lot with experience because that’s how I got beat, with experience,” he said. “I appreciate this whole year because it put a stamp on my name that I’m really about this fighting life. I’m not here for the talking.”

It’s a philosophy Roberson shares with his good friend and teammate Corey Anderson, who made a pretty significant statement with his fists last Saturday when he stopped Johnny Walker. Now it’s Roberson’s turn, and he knows he and Anderson put in the work to get the results they want.