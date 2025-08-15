Karine Silva | The Road Forward

The 31-year-old flyweight entered that fight with a perfect 5-0 record in the Octagon, including four submission victories and a contract-winning performance on Dana White’s Contender Series. While the setback in New York City stalled her momentum, Silva sees it as a turning point in her climb toward UFC gold.

“As I always think about my defeats, they always transform me,” Silva said. “Not only from the inside out, but on the outside, as well. I even moved from Curitiba to São Paulo… Everything is different. Some things, some habits will remain, which are good habits. But there was a lot that took me out of my comfort zone and put me in a completely new world.”

Order UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev

“I think that all the bricks, all the steps that I've been building in my career, I think I'm in the right place. I'm happy to be here and I'm already aiming after this victory to take new and bigger steps [and] in the long term, to win the belt.”

This Saturday, Silva will be back in action for the first time in nine months against short-notice opponent Dione Barbosa at UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev. Millions of eyes will be on the United Center Saturday night, making this fight the perfect opportunity for Silva to restart her run toward the top of the 125-pound division.