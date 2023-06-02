Karine Silva: One Bump After Another

In 2021, Silva made a splash on Dana White’s Contender Series with an impressive second-round submission victory over Yan Qihui, earning Silva a UFC contract. Silva made her debut eight months later against Poliana Botelho at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik.

Botelho, with seven UFC fights to her name ahead of that fight, was already established in the UFC and fought the likes of Cynthia Calvillo and Gillian Robertson. But after a dominant performance on DWCS, Silva entered the bout as the favorite and delivered in spectacular fashion.

After four minutes of a feeling out process, Silva landed a powerful overhand right and followed it up with an immediate takedown. Silva went to work from there, landing hammer fists to force Botelho into a dangerous position on the mat. As soon as the opportunity presented itself, Silva jumped on a D’Arce choke, causing Botelho to tap with five seconds remaining in the round.