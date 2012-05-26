Kanako Murata Always Destined To Be A Fighter

After excelling first in judo and then wrestling, the 27-year-old Japanese strawweight turned her attention to MMA and surged through the ranks at home and abroad, and along the way captured the attention of UFC Hall of Famer Kazushi Sakuraba.

A national champion in judo during her high school years, Murata transitioned to freestyle wrestling with ease and worked her way up to Junior World Championships gold in 2011 at the expense of Helen Maroulis (USA), who went on to the win a gold medal at the Rio Olympic Games in 2016.

“My mind was focused on trying to qualify for the London 2012 Olympics and I did have the idea of trying to make it for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but my goal changed. But I still plan to be the best at what I do, and that’s MMA.

“My favourite fighter is Sakuraba san, he gave me his mask a while back, but once he approved of me as a fighter after a few fights, I started wearing the mask for my walkouts.”